Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)

ATTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,899.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

8.00 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
1,891.00
Open
1,925.00
Day's High
1,925.00
Day's Low
1,870.00
Volume
1,337,252
Avg. Vol
932,542
52-wk High
1,960.00
52-wk Low
1,575.00

About

Attacq Limited is a capital growth property company. The Company operates through eight segments: Office and mixed-use properties, Retail properties, Light industrial properties, Hotels, Vacant land and infrastructure, Developments under construction, International investments and Head office/other. Its business has two focus... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.52
Market Cap(Mil.): R14,228.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 749.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about ATTJ.J

BRIEF-Attacq announces ‍resignation of Morne Wilken as director and CEO effective Dec. 31 ​

* ‍RESIGNATION OF MORNE WILKEN AS DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNLESS OTHERWISE ANNOUNCED​

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Attacq posts FY basic HEPS of 23 cents

* FY BASIC ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 23.0 CENTS VERSUS 12.0​ CENTS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 12 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates