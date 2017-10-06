Edition:
Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)

ATUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

473.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs474.40
Open
Rs479.95
Day's High
Rs482.00
Day's Low
Rs467.50
Volume
42,206
Avg. Vol
55,130
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs389.30

About

Atul Auto Limited is a manufacturer of three-wheeled commercial vehicles in the state of Gujarat. The Company is a three-wheeler manufacturer of auto rickshaws, pick-up vans and chassis of passenger vehicles. It offers a range of diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) three-wheeler products in both front and rear engine... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs10,398.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21.94
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.90

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.84 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.48 11.32
ROE: -- 13.44 15.18

Latest News about ATUL.NS

BRIEF-India's Atul Auto says Goldman Sachs Asset Management International cuts stake in co

* Says Goldman Sachs Asset Management International cuts stake in co by 3.670 percent to 1.471 percent on Oct 4

Oct 06 2017

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs agreement with Atul Auto

* Co signs agreement with Atul Auto to develop new generation of fuel agnostic range of power train solutions Source text: [This is to share with you that Greaves Cotton, an industry leader in last mile transportation solutions, & Atul Auto, a leading 3-wheeler manufacturing company have signed an agreement to develop a new generation of fuel agnostic range of power train solutions.] Further company coverage:

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-Atul Auto August total sales up 2.76 pct y-o-y

* August total sales of 4,023 vehicles, up 2.76 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-India's Atul Auto July total sales up 6.98 pct

Aug 1 Atul Auto Ltd: * July total sales of 3402 vehicles, up 6.98 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct

* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:

Jun 01 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates