Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)

ATW.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

473.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.15 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
null474.15
Open
null474.15
Day's High
null475.00
Day's Low
null473.00
Volume
59,033
Avg. Vol
47,928
52-wk High
null485.00
52-wk Low
null376.15

Attijariwafa Bank SA is a Morocco-based financial and banking group. The Company is engaged in the provision of banking and insurance products and services. The Company’s banking activities include personal and professional banking, corporate banking, investment banking and international banking. The Company’s subsidiaries... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): 96,268.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 203.53
Dividend: 12.00
Yield (%): 2.54

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about ATW.CS

Fitch: Weak Capital Makes Moroccan Banks Vulnerable to Shocks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Major Moroccan Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900855 LONDON, July 19 (Fitch) Low capital buffers mean many Moroccan banks are susceptible to economic volatility, particularly in light of their weak asset quality and above-average risk appetite, Fitch Ratings says. Tangible common equity averages about 10% of tangible assets for the major Moroccan banks - a limited buffer given the

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank announces bond issue for 1.5 billion dirhams

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM 19 TO 21 JUNE INCLUSIVE Source text: http://bit.ly/2tc12Mf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jun 12 2017

Fitch: Islamic Banking a Modest Deposit Stimulus in Morocco

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Islamic banks, referred to as 'participation banks' in Morocco, are likely to provide a modest stimulus to deposit growth in the country, Fitch Ratings says. Morocco's central bank granted its first licences to Islamic banks last week. Our discussions with Fitch-rated banks indicate that the ability to offer Islamic banking products could expand their deposit bases by 5% to 10%. The ability to grow the deposit ba

Jun 08 2017

BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank Q1 net profit group share up 6.7 percent ‍​

* Q1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE MAD 1.2 BILLION, UP 6.7 PERCENT ‍​

May 26 2017

Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition

CAIRO Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank paid twice book value to acquire Barclays' Egyptian business and hopes the acquisition will enable it to increase its market share in Egypt to 5 percent within five years, the Moroccan bank's CEO said.

May 07 2017

CORRECTED-Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition

CAIRO, May 7 Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank paid twice book value to acquire Barclays' Egyptian business and hopes the acquisition will enable it to increase its market share in Egypt to 5 percent within five years, the Moroccan bank's CEO said.

May 07 2017

BRIEF-Barclays completes sale of Egypt unit to Attijariwafa Bank

* Barclays bank plc completes sale of its retail and corporate banking business in egypt to attijariwafa bank s.a.

May 03 2017
