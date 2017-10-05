Edition:
Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO)

ATZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.23 (+2.02%)
Prev Close
$11.37
Open
$11.44
Day's High
$11.67
Day's Low
$11.31
Volume
205,280
Avg. Vol
178,162
52-wk High
$19.19
52-wk Low
$11.29

Aritzia Inc is a Canada-based design house and fashion retailer of exclusive brands. The Company conceives, creates, develops and sells a mix of women’s fashion products directly to its customers. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. It offers various... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,278.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 110.20
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.45 11.32
ROE: -- 13.67 15.18

BRIEF-Aritzia Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​

* Aritzia Inc qtrly net revenue increased by 10.2% to $174.0 million from $157.9 million in Q2 last year

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Aritzia qtrly adjusted shr $0.16

* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results

May 10 2017

BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items

* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results

May 10 2017
