Edition:
United States

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUP.TO)

AUP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.30 (-3.72%)
Prev Close
$8.07
Open
$8.30
Day's High
$8.45
Day's Low
$7.69
Volume
142,491
Avg. Vol
54,757
52-wk High
$14.17
52-wk Low
$2.75

Chart for

About

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company's primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.11
Market Cap(Mil.): $652.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 83.97
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 89.38 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.39 11.32
ROE: -- 3.35 15.18

Latest News about AUP.TO

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals plans to expand voclosoprin renal franchise

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ plans to expand voclosoprin renal franchise to include focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and minimal change disease​

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $‍0.03​

* Aurinia reports second quarter 2017 financial results, and provides operational highlights

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals resolves temporary non-compliance with Nasdaq's audit committee composition rule

* Aurinia resolves temporary non-compliance with Nasdaq's audit committee composition rule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 12 2017

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharma presents voclosporin remission data

* Voclosporin remission data from the phase IIB aura-LV study highlighted at eular 2017

Jun 16 2017

BRIEF-Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis

* Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis

May 17 2017

BRIEF-George Milne joins Aurinia’s board of directors

* Pharma industry veteran Dr. George Milne joins Aurinia’s board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 09 2017
» More AUP.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates