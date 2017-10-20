Autopistas del Sol SA (AUS.BA)
AUS.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
112.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.35 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$111.65
Open
$114.00
Day's High
$115.00
Day's Low
$111.65
Volume
29,492
Avg. Vol
46,350
52-wk High
$118.45
52-wk Low
$40.05
About
Autopistas del Sol SA is an Argentina-based construction services company principally engaged in the construction, repair, maintenance, management and exploitation of around 120 kilometers road concession, which comprises the Northern Access to the city of Buenos Aires and the General Paz Avenue, as well as the roads connecting... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,974.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|26.55
|Dividend:
|4.08
|Yield (%):
|3.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.59
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.20
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.67
|15.18