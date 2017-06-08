Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTOA.L)
AUTOA.L on London Stock Exchange
362.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
362.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.20 (+0.06%)
0.20 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
362.00
362.00
Open
361.70
361.70
Day's High
362.20
362.20
Day's Low
356.60
356.60
Volume
3,507,865
3,507,865
Avg. Vol
4,127,702
4,127,702
52-wk High
445.00
445.00
52-wk Low
337.30
337.30
About
Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,494.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|964.89
|Dividend:
|3.50
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.77
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.82
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|19.83
|15.18
BRIEF-Auto Trader FY revenue rises
* FY underlying operating profit up 19% to £207.2 million (2016: £171.3 million)
BRIEF-Auto Trader says to buy Motor Trade Delivery Ltd for undisclosed sum
* Acquisition of macclesfield-based Motor Trade Delivery Limited ("mtd") for an undisclosed sum. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)