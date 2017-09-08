Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)
AVEU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,167.40INR
19 Oct 2017
1,167.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs7.70 (+0.66%)
Rs7.70 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs1,159.70
Rs1,159.70
Open
Rs1,165.00
Rs1,165.00
Day's High
Rs1,177.70
Rs1,177.70
Day's Low
Rs1,162.00
Rs1,162.00
Volume
340,842
340,842
Avg. Vol
1,046,182
1,046,182
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs558.30
Rs558.30
About
Avenue Supermarts Limited is an India-based company, which owns and operates DMart stores. DMart is a supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. Each DMart store stocks home utility products, including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs728,556.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|624.08
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|37.36
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|15.18
BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xRj6Om) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for offer, issue of secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 10 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2vwYexc Further company coverage:
Ordinary Indians rush into stocks, spurring a rally as well as risks
MUMBAI, May 4 With red-and-white headphones draped around her neck, 22-year-old Indian IT security consultant Abdhija Sharma looks like she would be more at home discussing the latest music or Bollywood movies than compound returns on equity investments.