Arrowhead Properties Ltd (AWAJ.J)

AWAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

828.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
834.00
Open
849.00
Day's High
849.00
Day's Low
828.00
Volume
1,265,411
Avg. Vol
1,631,776
52-wk High
955.00
52-wk Low
820.00

Chart for

About

Arrowhead Properties Limited is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through three segments: Gauteng, Western Cape and Other. It owns a portfolio of retail, office and industrial properties throughout South Africa, and holds an interest in Indluplace, as well as minority interests in Dipula and Rebosis, which own...

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): R8,593.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,037.92
Dividend: 22.05
Yield (%): 10.65

Financials

  Industry Sector
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about AWAJ.J

BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties appoints Riaz Kader to board of directors

* Riaz Kader appointed executive director to board of directors and as chief operating officer, with effect from 8 May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

May 08 2017
