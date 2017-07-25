Edition:
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW_u.TO)

AW_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
$36.30
Open
$36.39
Day's High
$36.40
Day's Low
$36.00
Volume
12,015
Avg. Vol
16,378
52-wk High
$42.16
52-wk Low
$30.11

About

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) is a limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in A&W Trade Marks Inc. (Trade Marks), which through its ownership interest in the A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership (Partnership), owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The Fund's capital... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): $451.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12.50
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 4.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Latest News about AW_u.TO

BRIEF-A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund says Q2 royalty income $8.2 mln vs $7.9 mln

* A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund announces second quarter 2017 results

Jul 25 2017
