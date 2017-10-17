Edition:
Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.BO)

AXBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

460.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.00 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs464.35
Open
Rs464.75
Day's High
Rs465.35
Day's Low
Rs458.25
Volume
298,321
Avg. Vol
531,830
52-wk High
Rs547.00
52-wk Low
Rs424.60

Chart for

About

Axis Bank Limited (the Bank) provides a suite of corporate and retail banking products. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Retail Banking, Corporate/Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Business. Its Treasury operations include investments in sovereign and corporate debt, equity and mutual funds, trading operations, derivative... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.93
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,103,677.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,397.74
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 1.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about AXBK.BO

BRIEF-Axis Bank to keep MCLRs unchanged​

* Says ‍bank has decided to keep MCLRs unchanged​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 36 pct

* Sept quarter net NPA 3.12 percent versus 2.30 percent previous quarter

Oct 17 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises around 36 pct

* Loans on watch list down 24 pct from previous quarter (Adds details, background)

Oct 17 2017

India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises about 36 pct

Oct 17 Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Tuesday second-quarter net profit jumped by about 36 percent, as provisions for bad loans eased from a year earlier.

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-India's Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit up about 36 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 4.32 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.19 billion rupees last year

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-India's Axis Bank keeps one-year MCLR unchanged at 8.25 pct

Sept 15 Axis Bank Ltd: * Says 1 year MCLR unchanged at 8.25 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2eZsFTU Further company coverage:

Sep 15 2017

Fitch Rates Axis Bank's USD500m Senior Debt Final 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Axis Bank Ltd.'s (BBB-/Stable) USD500 million five-year senior unsecured debt a final rating of 'BBB-'. This follows the completion of the securities issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 31 July 2017. The notes will constitute Axis's direct, unconditional, unsu

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Axis Bank says issues senior fixed rate bonds worth $500 mln under GMTN programme

* Says issues senior fixed rate bonds worth $500 million under GMTN programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 02 2017

Fitch Rates Axis Bank's Proposed Senior Debt 'BBB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Axis Bank Ltd.'s (BBB-/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debt an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The notes will constitute Axis's direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and with all of its other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. The tenor of the issue is expected to be around five years and the no

Jul 31 2017

India's Axis Bank extends CEO Shikha Sharma's term by 3 years

July 27 Axis Bank Ltd, India's seventh-biggest lender by assets, has re-appointed Shikha Sharma as its chief executive officer and managing director, putting to rest media speculation that she might be leaving the bank for another job.

Jul 27 2017
