Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.BO)

Axis Bank to keep MCLRs unchanged

India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises about 36 pct Oct 17 Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Tuesday second-quarter net profit jumped by about 36 percent, as provisions for bad loans eased from a year earlier.

India's Axis Bank keeps one-year MCLR unchanged at 8.25 pct

Fitch Rates Axis Bank's USD500m Senior Debt Final 'BBB-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Axis Bank Ltd.'s (BBB-/Stable) USD500 million five-year senior unsecured debt a final rating of 'BBB-'. This follows the completion of the securities issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 31 July 2017. The notes will constitute Axis's direct, unconditional, unsu

