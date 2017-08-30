Edition:
United States

Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)

AXW.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.05 (+4.66%)
Prev Close
€22.55
Open
€22.55
Day's High
€23.70
Day's Low
€22.50
Volume
14,975
Avg. Vol
14,195
52-wk High
€33.40
52-wk Low
€22.04

Chart for

About

Axway Software SA is a France-based company engaged in the software development. The Company's core product, named AMPLIFY, is a cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, which enables businesses to manage the customer experience networks. AMPLIFY provides business-critical interactions through the exchange of data... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): €490.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 20.80
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 1.69

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Latest News about AXW.PA

BRIEF-Axway Software H1 net profit group share falls to 2.6 million euros

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-Axway Software H1 prelim. revenue down at 142.8 million euros

* H1 PRELIM. REVENUE EUR 142.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 151.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Italian airport operator

* ‍MAJOR ITALIAN AIRPORT OPERATOR SELECTS AXWAY AMPLIFY(TM) PLATFORM​ SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Jul 12 2017

BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Acciona to power their digital workplace

* SELECTED BY ACCIONA TO POWER THEIR DIGITAL WORKPLACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jun 13 2017

BRIEF-Axway begins certifying partners

* Axway begins certifying partners to enhance value of digital experiences for their customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Apr 28 2017

BRIEF-Axway Software Q1 revenue rises to 68.5 million euros

* Reports 4.9 pct total growth in revenue in Q1 2017 to EUR 68.5 million ($74.49 million), including EUR 7.3 million in the Cloud

Apr 26 2017
» More AXW.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates