Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)
AXW.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
23.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.05 (+4.66%)
Prev Close
€22.55
Open
€22.55
Day's High
€23.70
Day's Low
€22.50
Volume
14,975
Avg. Vol
14,195
52-wk High
€33.40
52-wk Low
€22.04
About
Axway Software SA is a France-based company engaged in the software development. The Company's core product, named AMPLIFY, is a cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, which enables businesses to manage the customer experience networks. AMPLIFY provides business-critical interactions through the exchange of data... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€490.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.80
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|1.69
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.27
|15.18
BRIEF-Axway Software H1 net profit group share falls to 2.6 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Axway Software H1 prelim. revenue down at 142.8 million euros
* H1 PRELIM. REVENUE EUR 142.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 151.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Italian airport operator
* MAJOR ITALIAN AIRPORT OPERATOR SELECTS AXWAY AMPLIFY(TM) PLATFORM SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Acciona to power their digital workplace
* SELECTED BY ACCIONA TO POWER THEIR DIGITAL WORKPLACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Axway begins certifying partners
* Axway begins certifying partners to enhance value of digital experiences for their customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Axway Software Q1 revenue rises to 68.5 million euros
* Reports 4.9 pct total growth in revenue in Q1 2017 to EUR 68.5 million ($74.49 million), including EUR 7.3 million in the Cloud