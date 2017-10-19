Edition:
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AZN.L on London Stock Exchange

5,162.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.00 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
5,175.00
Open
5,182.00
Day's High
5,199.00
Day's Low
5,159.00
Volume
1,809,138
Avg. Vol
2,536,899
52-wk High
5,585.07
52-wk Low
3,996.00

About

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): £65,193.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,265.91
Dividend: 68.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

BRIEF-Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development

* Roivant Sciences says entered into a development partnership with AstraZeneca for a deprioritized investigational drug in an undisclosed indication​

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease

* Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat new drug application (NDA) for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Oct 18 2017

Astra and Merck win speedy review for Lynparza in breast cancer

LONDON U.S. regulators have granted a priority review to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza as a treatment for breast cancer, putting it on track for potential approval in the new disease area during the first quarter of 2018.

Oct 18 2017

Pfizer weighs $15 billion sale of consumer healthcare business

Pfizer said on Tuesday it was considering the sale or spin-off of its consumer healthcare business, shaking up the industry and potentially putting a headache pill to lip balm operation worth some $15 billion up for grabs.

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires Reims, France facility from AstraZeneca

* Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires secondary solid dosage form manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility from AstraZeneca in France

Oct 06 2017

Drug industry gives up legal battle over new UK cost curbs

LONDON Britain's pharmaceuticals industry has thrown in the towel in a legal battle over new cost curbs imposed by the state-run health service, after failing to secure a judicial review.

Oct 05 2017

Drug industry fails to win judicial review of new UK cost curbs

LONDON, Oct 4 Britain's pharmaceuticals industry failed to secure a judicial review of new cost curbs, which mean drugs costing NHS England more than 20 million pounds ($26 mln) annually no longer get automatic funding.

Oct 04 2017
