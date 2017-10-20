Edition:
Metro AG (B4B.DE)

B4B.DE on Xetra

17.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.56 (-3.10%)
Prev Close
€17.92
Open
€17.79
Day's High
€17.95
Day's Low
€17.32
Volume
1,346,081
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
€20.07
52-wk Low
€15.99

About

Metro AG, formerly Metro Wholesale & Food Specialist AG, is a Germany-based international wholesale and food service business group and dedicated food specialist with a customer base in wholesale in approximately 35 countries in Europe and Asia. The Company business is carried out by two operating segments: the METRO Wholesale... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,305.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 363.08
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

