Boeing Co (BA.N)

About

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company's segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets... (more)

Latest News about BA.N

UPDATE 2-Honeywell sees aero margin widening, hikes 2017 revenue forecast

Oct 20 Honeywell International Inc expects its aerospace profit margins to keep widening, helped by strong demand for service and spare parts, though margins will not improve as much as they did in the third quarter, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday as Honeywell reported results.

Oct 20 2017

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 bln

SHANGHAI China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-China Southern Airlines signs agreement to buy aircraft from Boeing

* Says it signs agreement to buy 8 B777-300ER, 30 B737-8 aircraft from Boeing

Oct 20 2017

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminum, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Oct 20 2017

Singapore Airlines to finalize $13.8 billion Boeing order next week

SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it will finalize an order for 39 Boeing Co aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices when Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Washington D.C. next week.

Oct 20 2017

Airbus CSeries deal unlikely to spur quick boost in sales: Air Lease CEO

MONTREAL Airbus SE's deal with Bombardier boosts confidence in the CSeries jet program but may not spur many new sales until it is finalized and a U.S. trade dispute is resolved, the head of a major aircraft leasing firm said on Thursday.

Oct 19 2017

