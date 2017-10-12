Edition:
Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

435.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.30 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs438.75
Open
Rs439.90
Day's High
Rs441.05
Day's Low
Rs433.50
Volume
13,454
Avg. Vol
114,113
52-wk High
Rs449.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50

Chart for

About

Bajaj Corp Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the business activity of trading and manufacturing of cosmetics, toiletries and other personal care products. It is a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company's products include Bajaj Kailash Parbat Thanda Tel, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs64,228.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 147.50
Dividend: 11.50
Yield (%): 2.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 70.02 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.51 11.32
ROE: -- 13.46 15.18

Latest News about BACO.NS

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct

* Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Bajaj Corp gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs

* Gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uDJDRB) Further company coverage:

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-Bajaj Corp June qtr profit up about 5 pct

* June quarter net profit 549.8 million rupees versus 522 million rupees

Jul 12 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates