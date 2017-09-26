Edition:
A.G.Barr PLC (BAG.L)

BAG.L on London Stock Exchange

627.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.50 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
623.00
Open
627.00
Day's High
629.50
Day's Low
621.50
Volume
43,963
Avg. Vol
115,589
52-wk High
663.00
52-wk Low
469.40

A.G. BARR p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company's segments include carbonates, still drinks and water, and other. Its other segment includes Funkin cocktail solutions, vending machines, ice-cream and other soft drink related items, such as water cups. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): £729.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 116.18
Dividend: 3.71
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 39.77 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 9.44 15.18

Latest News about BAG.L

BRIEF-A.G.Barr H1 pretax profit 19.4 mln STG vs 21.1 mln STG

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 19.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 21.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-A.G.Barr says group on track to meet full year profit expectations

* A.G.BARR PLC - GROUP ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR PROFIT EXPECTATIONS

Aug 02 2017
