A.G.Barr PLC (BAG.L)
BAG.L on London Stock Exchange
627.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.50 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
623.00
Open
627.00
Day's High
629.50
Day's Low
621.50
Volume
43,963
Avg. Vol
115,589
52-wk High
663.00
52-wk Low
469.40
About
A.G. BARR p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company's segments include carbonates, still drinks and water, and other. Its other segment includes Funkin cocktail solutions, vending machines, ice-cream and other soft drink related items, such as water cups. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£729.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|116.18
|Dividend:
|3.71
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|39.77
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.44
|15.18
BRIEF-A.G.Barr H1 pretax profit 19.4 mln STG vs 21.1 mln STG
* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 19.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 21.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
BRIEF-A.G.Barr says group on track to meet full year profit expectations
* A.G.BARR PLC - GROUP ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR PROFIT EXPECTATIONS