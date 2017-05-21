Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS)
BAJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
172.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-0.20%)
Rs-0.35 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs172.65
Open
Rs173.85
Day's High
Rs173.85
Day's Low
Rs171.55
Volume
504,539
Avg. Vol
3,847,578
52-wk High
Rs181.04
52-wk Low
Rs109.47
About
Bharat Electronics Limited is engaged in design, manufacture and supply of electronics products/systems for the defense requirements, as well as for nondefense markets. The Company's principal products/services include weapon systems, radar and fire control systems, and communication. Its defense products include defense... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs423,339.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,456.99
|Dividend:
|0.95
|Yield (%):
|1.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.04
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.88
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.79
|15.18
