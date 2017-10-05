Edition:
United States

Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)

BALF.L on London Stock Exchange

268.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.10 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
272.00
Open
272.40
Day's High
272.40
Day's Low
268.80
Volume
2,467,609
Avg. Vol
2,172,552
52-wk High
299.30
52-wk Low
252.50

Chart for

About

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.45
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,854.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 689.74
Dividend: 1.20
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Latest News about BALF.L

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty reaches agreement to sell Heery International

* BALFOUR BEATTY REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL HEERY INTERNATIONAL

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty wins $260 mln US commercial and residential scheme in Miami​

* ‍AWARDED $260 MLN (C. £193 MLN) US COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL SCHEME IN MIAMI​

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty appointed to capital works framework by Cambridgeshire County Council

* APPOINTED TO £350 MILLION CAPITAL WORKS FRAMEWORK BY CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty announces sale of Blackpool airport

* HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS 95% SHARE IN BLACKPOOL AIRPORT TO BLACKPOOL COUNCIL, FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £4.25 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty named preferred bidder for a Hinkley contract

* ‍BALFOUR BEATTY APPOINTED AS PREFERRED BIDDER FOR HINKLEY POINT C TUNNELLING AND MARINE PACKAGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 21 2017

UPDATE 2-Britain's Balfour posts 70 pct profit rise as turnaround bears fruit

* Shares up 7 pct, top Stoxx gainers (Adds CEO, analyst comment, details, share movement)

Aug 16 2017

Balfour Beatty H1 profit rises on UK construction rebound

Aug 16 Britain's Balfour Beatty reported an almost 70 percent rise in half-year pretax profit on Wednesday as its British construction business swung back into the black.

Aug 16 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty says appointed to 38 mln stg construction contract

* BALFOUR BEATTY - HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO £38 MILLION CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR NEW COOPER'S HILL RETIREMENT DEVELOPMENT IN SURREY, ON BEHALF OF AUDLEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty says its JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts

* Two contracts have been awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 joint venture with Vinci (adds dropped words)​

Jul 17 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

July 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

Jul 17 2017
» More BALF.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates