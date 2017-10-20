Edition:
United States

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO)

BAMa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

54.15CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.64 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
$53.51
Open
$53.77
Day's High
$54.19
Day's Low
$53.77
Volume
497,210
Avg. Vol
887,906
52-wk High
$54.19
52-wk Low
$43.03

Chart for

About

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): $42,409.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 988.69
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 1.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

Latest News about BAMa.TO

Banks hired for 1 bln euro sale of Euroports -sources

LONDON, Oct 20 A consortium of investors has appointed Citi and Goldman Sachs to sell Euroports, which could be valued at about 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), sources familiar with the process said.

Oct 20 2017

Brazil's Renova says exclusive period ends for Brookfield talks

SAO PAULO Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA said the period for exclusive talks with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc expired on Tuesday with no deal.

Oct 17 2017

Brazil's Renova says exclusive period ends for Brookfield talks

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA said the period for exclusive talks with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc expired on Tuesday with no deal.

Oct 17 2017

Brookfield unit to buy energy infra investment firm Center Coast Capital

NEW YORK Brookfield Asset Management's Public Securities Group (PSG) has agreed to buy Center Coast Capital Holdings (CCC), an energy infrastructure-focused investment firm, for an undisclosed amount, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Oct 10 2017

Brookfield unit to buy energy infra investment firm Center Coast Capital

* Latest large asset manager to buy MLP-focused investment firm

Oct 10 2017

Brookfield refrains from higher bid for Brazil's Renova: source

SAO PAULO Brookfield Asset Management Inc has refrained from improving an original bid for Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA , after due diligence proceedings showed liabilities that were unaccounted for, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Oct 05 2017

Brookfield refrains from higher bid for Brazil's Renova -source

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Brookfield Asset Management Inc has refrained from improving an original bid for Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA, after due diligence proceedings showed liabilities that were unaccounted for, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Oct 05 2017

Brookfield Asset in talks to buy Abengoa's stake in Atlantica: Bloomberg

Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in advanced talks to buy Abengoa SA's 41.5 percent stake in its U.S. unit Atlantica Yield Plc , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oct 05 2017

Brookfield Asset in talks to buy Abengoa's stake in Atlantica-BBG

Oct 5 Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in advanced talks to buy Abengoa SA's 41.5 percent stake in its U.S. unit Atlantica Yield Plc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oct 05 2017

Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 billion

SINGAPORE Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.

Oct 01 2017
» More BAMa.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP.N) $122.93 -0.70
SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.N) $97.40 -1.26
SL Green Realty Corp (SLG_pc.N) -- --
SL Green Realty Corp (SLG_pd.N) -- --
CBRE Group Inc (CBG.N) $40.24 +0.23
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N) $74.50 -0.35
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO_pe.N) -- --
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO_pf.N) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates