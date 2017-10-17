Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (BANVT.IS)
BANVT.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
25.00TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.14TL (-0.56%)
Prev Close
25.14TL
Open
25.16TL
Day's High
26.08TL
Day's Low
24.60TL
Volume
1,469,277
Avg. Vol
660,987
52-wk High
28.60TL
52-wk Low
3.16TL
About
Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (Banvit) is a Turkey-based company, engaged in animal slaughtering and processing, as well as marketing of poultry and meat products. The Company produces and supplies a range of frozen, cooked and ready-to-cook chicken and turkey products, including whole birds, legs, breasts, skewered... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,394.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|100.02
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18