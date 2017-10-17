Edition:
Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (BANVT.IS)

BANVT.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

25.00TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.14TL (-0.56%)
Prev Close
25.14TL
Open
25.16TL
Day's High
26.08TL
Day's Low
24.60TL
Volume
1,469,277
Avg. Vol
660,987
52-wk High
28.60TL
52-wk Low
3.16TL

About

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (Banvit) is a Turkey-based company, engaged in animal slaughtering and processing, as well as marketing of poultry and meat products. The Company produces and supplies a range of frozen, cooked and ready-to-cook chicken and turkey products, including whole birds, legs, breasts, skewered...

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): TL2,394.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 100.02
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

