BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)
BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,734.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.55 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs1,746.50
Open
Rs1,749.90
Day's High
Rs1,759.85
Day's Low
Rs1,720.05
Volume
12,172
Avg. Vol
37,205
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00
About
BASF India Limited is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products. The Company's segments include Agricultural Solution, Performance Products, Chemicals, Functional Materials & Solutions, and Others. The Agricultural Solution segment includes Agrochemicals. Agricultural Solution is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs75,098.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.29
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.66
|15.18