BASF SE (BASFn.DE)

U.S. experts doubt EPA curbs on Monsanto, BASF herbicides will halt crop damage NEW YORK/CHICAGO U.S. weed specialists doubted on Friday that new federal restrictions on the use of a controversial weed killer, sold by Monsanto Co and BASF, will prevent recurrences next year of crop damage linked to the chemical.

UPDATE 4-U.S. experts doubt EPA curbs on Monsanto, BASF herbicides will halt crop damage NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Oct 13 U.S. weed specialists doubted on Friday that new federal restrictions on the use of a controversial weed killer, sold by Monsanto Co and BASF , will prevent recurrences next year of crop damage linked to the chemical.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .

UPDATE 4-BASF to harvest seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 bln * Shares Bayer rise to top of DAX index (Adds BASF CEO comment, source, analyst comment on Bayer capital increase, further details)

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal FRANKFURT BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal FRANKFURT, Oct 13 BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 bln FRANKFURT, Oct 13 BASF said on Friday it had agreed to buy significant parts of Bayer's seed and non-selective herbicide businesses for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash.

BRIEF-Bayer to use proceeds of BASF seeds deal to refinance Monsanto deal * ‍Says will use net proceeds from announced divestiture to partially refinance planned acquisition of Monsanto​