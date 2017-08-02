Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)
BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
791.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-10.35 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs801.70
Open
Rs803.95
Day's High
Rs805.00
Day's Low
Rs755.35
Volume
148,848
Avg. Vol
814,693
52-wk High
Rs805.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20
About
Bata India Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network, and development of real estate. The Company's segments include Footwear & Accessories, and Surplus Property Development. The Footwear & Accessories segment is engaged in the business of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs101,710.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|128.53
|Dividend:
|3.50
|Yield (%):
|0.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.53
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.84
|15.18
BRIEF-Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct
* June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year
BRIEF-S R Industries says Bata India is new addition to co's client list
* Says Bata India is new addition to co's client list Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bata India recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bata India March-qtr profit rises 27 pct
* March quarter net profit 359 million rupees , up 27 percent