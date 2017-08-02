Edition:
United States

Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)

BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

791.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.35 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs801.70
Open
Rs803.95
Day's High
Rs805.00
Day's Low
Rs755.35
Volume
148,848
Avg. Vol
814,693
52-wk High
Rs805.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20

Chart for

About

Bata India Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network, and development of real estate. The Company's segments include Footwear & Accessories, and Surplus Property Development. The Footwear & Accessories segment is engaged in the business of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.12
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs101,710.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 128.53
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.53 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.46 11.32
ROE: -- 8.84 15.18

Latest News about BATA.NS

BRIEF-Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct

* June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-S R Industries says Bata India is new addition to co's client list‍​

* Says Bata India is new addition to co's client list‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-Bata India recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share

* Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Bata India March-qtr profit rises 27 pct

* March quarter net profit 359 million rupees , up 27 percent

May 15 2017
» More BATA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates