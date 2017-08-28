Edition:
Brait SE (BATJ.J)

BATJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,390.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

139.00 (+2.65%)
Prev Close
5,251.00
Open
5,281.00
Day's High
5,443.00
Day's Low
5,265.00
Volume
993,035
Avg. Vol
1,432,609
52-wk High
9,893.00
52-wk Low
5,151.00

About

Brait SE is a South Africa-based investment holding company focused on driving long-term growth and value creation in its investment portfolio of sizeable businesses operating in the consumer sector. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term growth through majority or minority stakes in achievements across a... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): R28,329.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 525.60
Dividend: 78.15
Yield (%): 1.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

Latest News about BATJ.J

Steinhoff's African listing overshadowed by Europe woes

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Aug 25 A German investigation into alleged accounting fraud by senior managers at Steinhoff's European operations couldn't have come at a worse time for its top shareholder Christo Wiese.

Aug 25 2017

South Africa's rand stretches gains, Naspers pulls bourse higher

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand extended its recent recovery on Friday as political uncertainty eased and local economic fundamentals came back in focus, highlighting the currency's high return value as investors' search for high yields continued.

Jun 23 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand extends gains, stocks slightly up

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South Africa's rand inched higher on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's gains, with political and economic uncertainty in Britain and the United States encouraging investors to search for higher yields elsewhere.

Jun 13 2017

South Africa's Brait slashes FY NAV as New Look, currency swings weigh

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South Africa's Brait SE reported a hefty 43 percent fall in full-year net asset value (NAV) on Tuesday, weighed down by unfavourable currency movements and a weak showing at New Look, its British no-frills clothing chain.

Jun 13 2017

BRIEF-Brait ‍FY NAV per share at March 31 is ZAR78.15, down 42.6 pct

* Brait - ‍FY NAV per share at March 31 is ZAR78.15, down 42.6% versus ZAR136.27​ year ago

Jun 13 2017

BRIEF-Brait SE sees FY net asset value per share between 77.00 - 79.00 rand

* Says net asset value per share for financial year ended 31 March 2017 is anticipated to be between 77.00 rand and 79.00 rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

May 26 2017
