Barloworld Ltd (BAWJ.J)
BAWJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,066.34ZAc
20 Oct 2017
13,066.34ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-120.66 (-0.91%)
-120.66 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
13,187.00
13,187.00
Open
13,158.00
13,158.00
Day's High
13,300.00
13,300.00
Day's Low
12,992.00
12,992.00
Volume
622,131
622,131
Avg. Vol
581,600
581,600
52-wk High
13,353.00
13,353.00
52-wk Low
8,201.00
8,201.00
About
Barloworld Limited is a distributor of international brands providing integrated rental, fleet management, product support and logistics solutions. The Company's segments are Equipment, Handling, Automotive, Logistics and Corporate. The Equipment segment provides customers with solutions that include Caterpillar earthmoving... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R27,680.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|213.07
|Dividend:
|125.00
|Yield (%):
|2.73
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.01
|15.18