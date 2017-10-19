Edition:
United States

Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)

BAYE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs32.75 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs3,739.25
Open
Rs3,772.00
Day's High
Rs3,800.00
Day's Low
Rs3,743.00
Volume
1,261
Avg. Vol
11,877
52-wk High
Rs5,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,669.65

Chart for

About

Bayer CropScience Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides and herbicides. The Company operates through Agri Care segment. The Company offers crop solutions for various crops, such as cotton, fruits, millet, mustard, pulses, rice, soybeans, sugar cane, vegetables and wheat. The Company... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs129,506.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34.33
Dividend: 17.00
Yield (%): 0.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.97 11.32
ROE: -- 3.69 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates