BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO)

BB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$14.02
Open
$14.05
Day's High
$14.19
Day's Low
$13.99
Volume
1,233,216
Avg. Vol
1,851,496
52-wk High
$15.82
52-wk Low
$8.98

Chart for

About

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company's products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): 5,955.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 530.31
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.09 11.32
ROE: -- 9.78 15.18

Latest News about BB.TO

BlackBerry shares down after another top exec leaves

BlackBerry Ltd's U.S.-listed shares fell more than 1 percent on Monday, their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after a second senior executive at its patent licensing unit quit this month.

Oct 16 2017

BlackBerry CEO says patent plans on track after departures

TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen said on Monday the company's strategy for generating licensing revenue from its patent portfolio remains on track following the recent departures of two people from the team negotiating deals.

Oct 16 2017

BlackBerry patent licensing director says he has left company

TORONTO A key attorney executing BlackBerry Ltd's patent licensing strategy has left the company, the second recent departure from the team tasked with making money from the Canadian company's intellectual property.

Oct 13 2017

BlackBerry details patent deal with Android maker BLU

TORONTO/NEW YORK BlackBerry Ltd said a licensing deal it signed with low-end Android handset maker BLU Products Inc will bring it recurring revenue, ending a legal dispute over patents that rival Google has asked the U.S. government to revoke.

Oct 12 2017

