BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO)
14.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$14.02
$14.05
$14.19
$13.99
1,233,216
1,851,496
$15.82
$8.98
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|5,955.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|530.31
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.09
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.78
|15.18
BlackBerry shares down after another top exec leaves
BlackBerry Ltd's U.S.-listed shares fell more than 1 percent on Monday, their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after a second senior executive at its patent licensing unit quit this month.
BlackBerry CEO says patent plans on track after departures
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen said on Monday the company's strategy for generating licensing revenue from its patent portfolio remains on track following the recent departures of two people from the team negotiating deals.
BlackBerry patent licensing director says he has left company
TORONTO A key attorney executing BlackBerry Ltd's patent licensing strategy has left the company, the second recent departure from the team tasked with making money from the Canadian company's intellectual property.
BlackBerry details patent deal with Android maker BLU
TORONTO/NEW YORK BlackBerry Ltd said a licensing deal it signed with low-end Android handset maker BLU Products Inc will bring it recurring revenue, ending a legal dispute over patents that rival Google has asked the U.S. government to revoke.
