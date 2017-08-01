BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)
BBA.L on London Stock Exchange
309.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.10 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
309.60
Open
310.10
Day's High
312.30
Day's Low
309.10
Volume
933,217
Avg. Vol
1,719,837
52-wk High
324.50
52-wk Low
241.80
About
BBA Aviation plc is a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services primarily focused on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. The Company operates through two divisions: Flight Support and Aftermarket Services. The Flight Support businesses include Signature Flight Support, which is a fixed... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|ROI:
|ROE:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points higher at 7410.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * ACACIA: The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Tuesday denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its
BBA Aviation CEO Pryce to retire early
June 5 British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation PLC said on Monday that Chief Executive Simon Pryce would retire early and leave the company at the end of June.
BRIEF-UK's CMA accepts undertakings in Menzies-BBA aviation deal
April 25 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):