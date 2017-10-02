Edition:
Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)

BBOXT.L on London Stock Exchange

146.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
145.40
Open
146.10
Day's High
147.10
Day's Low
145.30
Volume
1,802,806
Avg. Vol
2,526,666
52-wk High
151.40
52-wk Low
127.09

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in logistics facilities in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through the investment property segment. Its objectives reflect the Company's aim of creating value for shareholders. It invests in and manages both standing assets and pre-let... (more)

Beta: 0.24
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,996.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,363.60
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 36.43 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.57 11.32
ROE: -- 15.36 15.18

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box REIT buys Royal Mail facility for 49 mln stg

* Acquisition of royal mail distribution facility at danes way

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG

* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG

May 17 2017
