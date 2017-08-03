Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (BBRM.NS)
BBRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,691.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-33.35 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs1,725.20
Open
Rs1,725.00
Day's High
Rs1,725.00
Day's Low
Rs1,673.10
Volume
159,088
Avg. Vol
303,391
52-wk High
Rs1,738.00
52-wk Low
Rs441.05
About
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited is engaged in providing tea, coffee, autoancillary and dental products. The Company's segments include Plantation Products, which produces/trades in tea, coffee, timber, cardamom, pepper and rubber; Auto Electric Companies, which manufactures solenoids, switches, valves and slip... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs118,043.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|69.77
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.59
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.96
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.85
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Bombay Burmah Trading Corp June-qtr loss narrows
* June quarter loss after tax 16.9 million rupees versus loss 36.7 million rupees year ago
Earnings vs. Estimates
