Edition:
United States

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSE3.SA)

BBSE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

29.01BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.40 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
R$ 28.61
Open
R$ 28.64
Day's High
R$ 29.20
Day's Low
R$ 28.61
Volume
2,885,200
Avg. Vol
3,971,223
52-wk High
R$ 32.58
52-wk Low
R$ 25.30

Chart for

About

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the insurance sector. The Company’s activities are divided into two segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance division offers life, property and casualty, vehicle, special risks, financial and transport insurance, dental plans, private pension and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 58,020.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,000.00
Dividend: 0.78
Yield (%): 5.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.44 11.32
ROE: -- 14.70 15.18

Latest News about BBSE3.SA

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BB Seguridade cuts profit guidance after quarterly miss

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 BB Seguridade Participações SA trimmed estimates for profit growth this year, after the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed second-quarter net income estimates amid a slow recovery and rising unemployment.

Aug 07 2017

Brazil's BB Seguridade cuts guidance after profit miss

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, cut estimates for net income growth this year after missing second-quarter profit estimates in the face of a slow recovery and rising unemployment.

Aug 07 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BB Seguridade beats profit estimates despite recession

SAO PAULO, May 8 BB Seguridade Participações SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday as Brazil's largest listed insurance holding company underwrote more dental insurance premiums, helping offset lower investment income amid a harsh recession.

May 08 2017

Brazil's BB Seguridade beats estimates as brokerage revenue rises

SAO PAULO, May 8 Brazil's BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday after robust revenue from retirement plans and insurance brokerage transactions offset the impact of declining interest rates.

May 08 2017
» More BBSE3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates