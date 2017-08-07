BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSE3.SA)
29.01BRL
20 Oct 2017
R$ 0.40 (+1.40%)
R$ 28.61
R$ 28.64
R$ 29.20
R$ 28.61
2,885,200
3,971,223
R$ 32.58
R$ 25.30
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 58,020.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,000.00
|Dividend:
|0.78
|Yield (%):
|5.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.63
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.44
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|14.70
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Brazil's BB Seguridade cuts profit guidance after quarterly miss
SAO PAULO, Aug 7 BB Seguridade Participações SA trimmed estimates for profit growth this year, after the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed second-quarter net income estimates amid a slow recovery and rising unemployment.
Brazil's BB Seguridade cuts guidance after profit miss
SAO PAULO, Aug 7 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, cut estimates for net income growth this year after missing second-quarter profit estimates in the face of a slow recovery and rising unemployment.
UPDATE 1-Brazil's BB Seguridade beats profit estimates despite recession
SAO PAULO, May 8 BB Seguridade Participações SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday as Brazil's largest listed insurance holding company underwrote more dental insurance premiums, helping offset lower investment income amid a harsh recession.
Brazil's BB Seguridade beats estimates as brokerage revenue rises
SAO PAULO, May 8 Brazil's BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday after robust revenue from retirement plans and insurance brokerage transactions offset the impact of declining interest rates.