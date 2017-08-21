Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)

BRIEF-Bechtle signs third framework agreement with German armed forces * Says German army's information technology procurement agency has awarded Bechtle framework agreement for it components and services.

BRIEF-Bechtle to issue bonus shares * Says each shareholder will receive one additional share, a so-called bonus share, for each share they currently own

BRIEF-Bechtle ‍wins NATO contract worth up to 45 mln euros * Says Nnato Communications and Information (NCI) agency has accepted Bechtle's bid for a framework contract to fulfil its it component needs​