Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)
BC8G.DE on Xetra
68.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
68.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.86 (+1.26%)
€0.86 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
€68.12
€68.12
Open
€67.89
€67.89
Day's High
€69.39
€69.39
Day's Low
€67.50
€67.50
Volume
100,453
100,453
Avg. Vol
51,373
51,373
52-wk High
€69.39
€69.39
52-wk Low
€42.28
€42.28
About
Bechtle AG is a Germany-based provider of information technology (IT) systems and technology. The Company operates through two segments: IT System House and Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House and Managed Services segment comprises the sale of hardware, software and applications, as well as project planning... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,897.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|42.00
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|1.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-Bechtle signs third framework agreement with German armed forces
* Says German army's information technology procurement agency has awarded Bechtle framework agreement for it components and services.
BRIEF-Bechtle to issue bonus shares
* Says each shareholder will receive one additional share, a so-called bonus share, for each share they currently own
BRIEF-Bechtle wins NATO contract worth up to 45 mln euros
* Says Nnato Communications and Information (NCI) agency has accepted Bechtle's bid for a framework contract to fulfil its it component needs
BRIEF-Bechtle affirms 2017 guidance after Q1 results
* Q1 pretax margin 3.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: