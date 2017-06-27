BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)
BCA.L on London Stock Exchange
205.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.25 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
206.75
Open
209.00
Day's High
209.00
Day's Low
204.50
Volume
5,614,041
Avg. Vol
1,459,754
52-wk High
230.00
52-wk Low
171.00
About
BCA Marketplace plc, formerly Haversham Holdings plc, owns and operates the United Kingdom and Europe's used-vehicle marketplace. The Company provides vehicle buying services, We Buy Any Car. Its segments include Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying and Other. The Company operates through three divisions: UK Vehicle Remarketing,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,603.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|780.25
|Dividend:
|4.55
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.17
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.52
|15.18
BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well
* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions