BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)

BCA.L on London Stock Exchange

205.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.25 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
206.75
Open
209.00
Day's High
209.00
Day's Low
204.50
Volume
5,614,041
Avg. Vol
1,459,754
52-wk High
230.00
52-wk Low
171.00

Chart for

About

BCA Marketplace plc, formerly Haversham Holdings plc, owns and operates the United Kingdom and Europe's used-vehicle marketplace. The Company provides vehicle buying services, We Buy Any Car. Its segments include Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying and Other. The Company operates through three divisions: UK Vehicle Remarketing,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,603.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 780.25
Dividend: 4.55
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.17 11.32
ROE: -- 10.52 15.18

Latest News about BCA.L

BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well

* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions

Jun 27 2017
