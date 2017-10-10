Edition:
Cott Corp (BCB.TO)

BCB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

18.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$18.71
Open
$18.75
Day's High
$18.93
Day's Low
$18.62
Volume
199,554
Avg. Vol
212,377
52-wk High
$20.21
52-wk Low
$13.42

About

Cott Corp is a Canada-based company, which along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through five operating segments: Water & Coffee Solutions; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), Royal Crown International (RCI)... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,063.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.07
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 1.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.10 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.76 11.32
ROE: -- 10.21 15.18

Latest News about BCB.TO

BRIEF-Cott appoints Kenneth C. "Casey" Keller Jr. to board of directors

* Cott announces appointment of Kenneth C. "Casey" Keller Jr. to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 10 2017

UPDATE 2-Refresco receives new 1.6 bln euro offer from PAI, shares jump

* Offer includes Refresco's July buy of Cott bottling (Updates with PAI declining comment; private equity bids for listed firms more common)

Oct 03 2017
