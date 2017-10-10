Cott Corp (BCB.TO)
BCB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
18.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$18.71
Open
$18.75
Day's High
$18.93
Day's Low
$18.62
Volume
199,554
Avg. Vol
212,377
52-wk High
$20.21
52-wk Low
$13.42
About
Cott Corp is a Canada-based company, which along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through five operating segments: Water & Coffee Solutions; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), Royal Crown International (RCI)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,063.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|139.07
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|37.10
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.76
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.21
|15.18
BRIEF-Cott appoints Kenneth C. "Casey" Keller Jr. to board of directors
* Cott announces appointment of Kenneth C. "Casey" Keller Jr. to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-Refresco receives new 1.6 bln euro offer from PAI, shares jump
* Offer includes Refresco's July buy of Cott bottling (Updates with PAI declining comment; private equity bids for listed firms more common)