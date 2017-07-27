Edition:
Banque Centrale Populaire SA (BCP.CS)

BCP.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

304.10MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.90 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
null306.00
Open
null306.05
Day's High
null306.05
Day's Low
null304.10
Volume
58,692
Avg. Vol
23,146
52-wk High
null338.90
52-wk Low
null227.20

About

Banque Centrale Populaire SA is a Morocco-based bank engaged in the provision of financial products and services. Its portfolio includes accounts, cards, credit facilities, insurances and investment management, among others. Its products are targeted at individuals, professionals and businesses. The Bank also offers online... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): 55,423.64
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 182.25
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 1.97

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about BCP.CS

BRIEF-Banque Centrale Populaire H1 net income group share rises to ‍​1.53 billion MAD

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE MAD ‍​1.53 BILLION VERSUS MAD 1.40 BILLION YEAR AGO

Jul 27 2017
