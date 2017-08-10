Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)
BDYN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
211.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.95 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs207.30
Open
Rs211.45
Day's High
Rs217.65
Day's Low
Rs206.15
Volume
2,314,211
Avg. Vol
4,632,725
52-wk High
Rs244.95
52-wk Low
Rs41.60
About
The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited is a holding company that is engaged in finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles; manufacturing of bedding, quilts, pillows and sleeping bags; real estate activities, and manufacturing of polyester Staple Fiber (PSF). The Company's segments include Textile, Polyester and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs43,630.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|206.53
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|0.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows
* Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlHSaU Further company coverage: