Edition:
United States

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)

BDYN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

211.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.95 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs207.30
Open
Rs211.45
Day's High
Rs217.65
Day's Low
Rs206.15
Volume
2,314,211
Avg. Vol
4,632,725
52-wk High
Rs244.95
52-wk Low
Rs41.60

Chart for

About

The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited is a holding company that is engaged in finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles; manufacturing of bedding, quilts, pillows and sleeping bags; real estate activities, and manufacturing of polyester Staple Fiber (PSF). The Company's segments include Textile, Polyester and... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 2.12
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs43,630.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 206.53
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 0.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.29 11.32
ROE: -- 4.73 15.18

Latest News about BDYN.NS

BRIEF-India's Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows

* Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlHSaU Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017
» More BDYN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates