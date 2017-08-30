Edition:
Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA)

BEEF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.72BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.05 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.67
Open
R$ 11.75
Day's High
R$ 11.76
Day's Low
R$ 11.47
Volume
749,900
Avg. Vol
1,208,064
52-wk High
R$ 13.04
52-wk Low
R$ 8.20

Minerva S.A. is engaged in the slaughtering of livestock and processing of meat; the sale of chilled, frozen and processed meats, and the exporting of live cattle. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's industrial facilities had a daily slaughtering capacity of 17,330 heads and a deboning capacity of 3,154 tons. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.18
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 2,693.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 229.86
Dividend: 0.26
Yield (%): 2.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Latest News about BEEF3.SA

Brazil closes plants involved in latest phase of food inspection probe

SAO PAULO The Brazilian agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it closed plants implicated in the latest phase of a food inspection probe.

Aug 30 2017

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares up as JBS jumps on appeals court ruling

SAO PAULO, July 13 Brazilian shares rose on Thursday as JBS SA stocks jumped after the world's largest meatpacker got permission from an appeals court to sell assets. JBS common shares rose as much as 9.7 percent to 7.24 reais, a one-month high, after Brazil's Regional Federal Court of the 1st Region overturned a ruling blocking the $300 million sale of a South American unit to rival Minerva SA . The ruling "sends a positive signal related to the company's divestment plan

Jul 13 2017

Brazil watchdog approves Minerva's purchase of JBS Mercosur assets

SAO PAULO Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved on Monday Minerva SA's purchase of rival JBS SA's South American assets without restrictions.

Jul 10 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazilian top court justice rejects JBS appeal on assets sale

BRASILIA, July 3 A Brazilian Supreme Court justice rejected an appeal from the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, to overrule a lower-court ruling that halted the sale of $300 million worth of South American assets to Minerva SA, according to a court document.

Jul 03 2017
