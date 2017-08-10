Edition:
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI_u.TO)

BEI_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$40.15
Open
$40.07
Day's High
$40.13
Day's Low
$39.80
Volume
99,136
Avg. Vol
108,590
52-wk High
$52.90
52-wk Low
$37.96

About

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.70
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,460.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 46.12
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 5.15

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.59 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.05 11.32
ROE: -- 5.70 15.18

Latest News about BEI_u.TO

BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.54

* Boardwalk REIT announces second quarter financial results, provides an update on its suite renovation and rebranding program, and updates financial guidance

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit

Jun 29 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI.TO) $68.55 +0.51
Morguard Corp (MRC.TO) $192.00 0.00

