Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI_u.TO)
BEI_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
39.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.16 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$40.15
Open
$40.07
Day's High
$40.13
Day's Low
$39.80
Volume
99,136
Avg. Vol
108,590
52-wk High
$52.90
52-wk Low
$37.96
About
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,460.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|46.12
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|5.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.59
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.70
|15.18
BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.54
* Boardwalk REIT announces second quarter financial results, provides an update on its suite renovation and rebranding program, and updates financial guidance
BRIEF-Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI.TO)
|$68.55
|+0.51
|Morguard Corp (MRC.TO)
|$192.00
|0.00