NV Bekaert SA (BEKB.BR)

BEKB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

40.09EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€40.09
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
107,038
52-wk High
€49.92
52-wk Low
€35.33

About

NV Bekaert SA is a Belgium-based company, which operates in the field of market and technology solutions for steel wire transformation and coatings. Its products are applied in the automotive, construction, energy and utilities, agricultural, consumer goods, basic materials and equipment industries. Possible applications of the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,420.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 60.37
Dividend: 1.10
Yield (%): 1.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.66 11.32
ROE: -- 12.81 15.18

Latest News about BEKB.BR

UPDATE 1-Bekaert cautious on 2017 after profit below expectations

BRUSSELS, July 28 Belgian steel wire maker Bekaert on Friday reported lower-than-expected operating profit in the first half of the year and said it remained cautious about the rest of 2017.

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal

* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL

Jun 22 2017
