NV Bekaert SA (BEKB.BR)
BEKB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
40.09EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
NV Bekaert SA is a Belgium-based company, which operates in the field of market and technology solutions for steel wire transformation and coatings. Its products are applied in the automotive, construction, energy and utilities, agricultural, consumer goods, basic materials and equipment industries. Possible applications of the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,420.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|60.37
|Dividend:
|1.10
|Yield (%):
|1.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Bekaert cautious on 2017 after profit below expectations
BRUSSELS, July 28 Belgian steel wire maker Bekaert on Friday reported lower-than-expected operating profit in the first half of the year and said it remained cautious about the rest of 2017.
Bekaert cautious for 2017, as H1 operating profit below expectations
BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL