BEML Ltd (BEML.NS)
BEML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,691.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-40.75 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
Rs1,731.75
Open
Rs1,725.00
Day's High
Rs1,725.00
Day's Low
Rs1,651.35
Volume
312,361
Avg. Vol
984,588
52-wk High
Rs1,947.00
52-wk Low
Rs771.00
About
BEML Limited is engaged in the manufacture of rail coaches and spare parts, and mining equipment. The Company offers Bulldozer, Excavator, Motor Grader, Wheel Loader, Dump Trucks, Railway Coaches, Rail Wagons, Metro Cars and Defense equipments. The Company's segments are Mining & Construction Business, Defence Business and Rail... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs70,420.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|41.64
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|0.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.60
|15.18