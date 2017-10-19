Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.NS)
BFRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
628.15INR
19 Oct 2017
628.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.50 (-0.24%)
Rs-1.50 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs629.65
Rs629.65
Open
Rs631.60
Rs631.60
Day's High
Rs634.60
Rs634.60
Day's Low
Rs625.00
Rs625.00
Volume
142,168
142,168
Avg. Vol
1,514,082
1,514,082
52-wk High
Rs659.00
Rs659.00
52-wk Low
Rs382.33
Rs382.33
About
Bharat Forge Limited is engaged in the business of steel forgings, finished machined crankshafts, and front axles assembly and components. The Company's segments include Forgings and Projects (Capital goods). Forgings produces and sells steel forging products comprising forgings, finished machined crankshafts, front axle... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs292,459.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|465.59
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.60
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18