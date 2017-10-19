BF Utilities Limitd (BFUT.NS)

Edition:
397.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.95 (-1.96%)
Prev Close
Rs405.15
Open
Rs404.90
Day's High
Rs406.00
Day's Low
Rs395.00
Volume
99,454
Avg. Vol
595,908
52-wk High
Rs585.00
52-wk Low
Rs312.00

BF Utilities Limitd, formerly BF Utilities Limited, is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of wind power generation. The Company operates through two segments: Wind energy and Infrastructure. Its wind farm project is spread over an expanse of over 300 acres at Thosegar site in Satara district... (more)

Beta: 2.76
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs14,961.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 37.67
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

