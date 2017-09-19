Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)
14,459.84ZAc
20 Oct 2017
-240.16 (-1.63%)
14,700.00
14,750.00
14,750.00
14,093.00
2,442,653
3,008,270
17,278.00
13,322.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R119,473.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|847.75
|Dividend:
|475.00
|Yield (%):
|7.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
* Barclays Africa, Investec, Old Mutual still thinking (Adds KPMG International Chairman comment)
Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a host of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.
UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct despite S. African downturn
JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.
Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.
UPDATE 2-Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
* New long-term ROE goal of 10 pct (Adds new target for the bank, share reaction)
Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
LONDON, July 28 Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable loss for the first half of the year, as it suffered a loss on the sale of its Africa business.
Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct
JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South African lender Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by strong earnings growth in local markets and Africa, despite an economic downturn.
Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout
JOHANNESBURG Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.
UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.
Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.