Bigben Interactive SA (BGBN.PA)
BGBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
11.57EUR
20 Oct 2017
11.57EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.18 (-1.53%)
€-0.18 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
€11.75
€11.75
Open
€11.72
€11.72
Day's High
€11.75
€11.75
Day's Low
€11.21
€11.21
Volume
46,949
46,949
Avg. Vol
36,015
36,015
52-wk High
€12.30
€12.30
52-wk Low
€5.34
€5.34
About
Bigben Interactive SA is a France-based company primarily engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of videogame software, as well as videogame console accessories. Its range of offering includes games for Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii. The Company also offers to its customers various accessories for iPhone, such as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€212.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|18.36
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.21
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|15.18
BRIEF-Bigben and Milestone team up to distribute Gravel and Monster Energy Supercross in France
* REG-BIGBEN AND MILESTONE TEAM UP TO DISTRIBUTE GRAVEL AND MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS IN FRANCE
BRIEF-Bigben Interactive Q1 sales up 23.9% at EUR 47.1 mln
* REG-BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : 1ST QUARTER SALES OF FY 2017/2018: € 47.1 M, UP 23.9 %
BRIEF-Bigben Interactive FY net profit up at 9.0 million euros
* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Bigben Interactive announces license agreement with THE SMILEY COMPANY
* ANNOUNCES A NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THE SMILEY COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Bigben and Eko software announce Rugby 18
* REG-BIGBEN AND EKO SOFTWARE ANNOUNCE RUGBY 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Bigben Interactive FY revenue rises to 208.1 million euros
* FY revenue EUR 208.1 million ($225.71 million) versus EUR 202.2 million year ago