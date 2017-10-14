Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)

UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial * Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price

India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

UPDATE 1-India's IndusInd Bank in talks to buy microlender Bharat Financial * Firms say enter into exclusive talks on a strategic combination

India's IndusInd Bank in talks with Bharat Financial to pursue merger Sept 11 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Monday it would enter into exclusive talks with Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd to pursue a potential merger between the two financial firms.

BRIEF-Bharat Financial Inclusion posts June-qtr loss * Profit after tax in June quarter last year was 2.36 billion rupees; total revenue was 4.14 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2eMV3eZ) Further company coverage: