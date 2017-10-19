Edition:
United States

Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd (BHAN.NS)

BHAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

112.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.30 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs113.40
Open
Rs113.40
Day's High
Rs114.00
Day's Low
Rs111.70
Volume
558,755
Avg. Vol
3,609,148
52-wk High
Rs121.00
52-wk Low
Rs20.60

Chart for

About

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited is a petrochemical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins and styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins. The Company's ABS resins are used as a raw material for companies dealing in automobiles, home appliances, telecommunications,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs18,598.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 165.91
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 0.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates