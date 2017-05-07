Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)

Morning News Call - India, May 8 To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 4:30 pm: Union Bank of India earnings press meet in Mumbai. FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 3:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: https://forms.thoms

Norway wealth fund excludes India's BHEL due to environment rules OSLO Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.

Norway wealth fund excludes India's BHEL due to environment rules OSLO, May 5 Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.