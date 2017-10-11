Edition:
Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS)

BHRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

460.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs461.75
Open
Rs462.00
Day's High
Rs464.40
Day's Low
Rs458.35
Volume
234,833
Avg. Vol
2,936,453
52-wk High
Rs482.80
52-wk Low
Rs281.75

About

Bharti Infratel Limited is a provider of tower and related infrastructure, and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. . The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of over 90,000 telecom towers, which includes over 38,997 of its own towers and the balance from its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs851,282.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,849.61
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 3.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

Latest News about BHRI.NS

Indian shares snap three sessions of gains; banks drag

Oct 11 Indian shares reversed earlier gains to end lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, as investors took profits in banking stocks such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Oct 11 2017

Indian shares rise; Bharti Airtel leads

Oct 11 Indian shares rose on Wednesday led by Bharti Airtel Ltd after reports that a KKR-led consortium was in talks for a tower consolidation deal involving Airtel's tower arm Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers.

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

* Says Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

Aug 08 2017

Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 mln - term sheet

MUMBAI, Aug 7 Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

Aug 07 2017

India's Bharti Infratel Q1 consol profit falls about 12 pct, misses estimates

July 24 Telecom tower infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel Ltd on Monday said its consolidated profit fell about 12 percent in the first quarter, hurt by higher tax expenses.

Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-India's Bharti Infratel June-qtr consol PAT down 12 pct

* June quarter consol PAT 6.64 billion rupees versus 7.56 billion rupees

Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-Bharti Infratel seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Devender Singh Rawat as MD & CEO

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Devender Singh Rawat as managing director & chief executive officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2toh1uO) Further company coverage:

Jun 28 2017

UPDATE 2-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals

* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March

Jun 02 2017

India's Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17 pct, misses estimates

May 8 Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.

May 08 2017

BRIEF-India's Bharti Infratel March-qtr consol profit down about 17 pct

* March quarter consol income from operations 16.05 billion rupees

May 08 2017
