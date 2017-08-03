Societe BIC SA (BICP.PA)
BICP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
91.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
91.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.12 (-0.13%)
€-0.12 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€91.72
€91.72
Open
€91.91
€91.91
Day's High
€92.04
€92.04
Day's Low
€91.32
€91.32
Volume
97,365
97,365
Avg. Vol
90,067
90,067
52-wk High
€130.60
€130.60
52-wk Low
€89.77
€89.77
About
Societe BIC SA is a France-based company specialized in the manufacturing of stationery products, lighters and shavers. The Company's portfolio of trademark brands belong: BIC, BIC Kids, Wite-out, Pimaco and Tipp-ex, among others. Channels of distribution include stationery stores, office product companies, mass-merchandisers,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,353.21
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|47.52
|Dividend:
|3.45
|Yield (%):
|3.77
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|37.10
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.76
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.21
|15.18
